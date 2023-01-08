Study finds Nashville area has one of the most stable housing markets in country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new year means new goals and for some people this year that may be buying a home.

A new study has found that people buying homes in Nashville may have more peace of mind than in other cities. According to Construction Coverage, the Nashville area is the 10th most stable housing market across the United States.

The study said between the year 2000 and present day, despite the great recession, the pandemic, and current inflation, Nashville's housing prices have not faced as many dramatic drops and rises compared to other areas.

The study said within the Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Franklin areas the chance to experience a 5 percent price drop over the last two decades was only 21 percent. The median home price is $452,985. The largest price drop was $26,000.

This is a good thing because it means home buyers can more confidently know what they are getting into when buying a home and thinking about selling in the future, and it messes less with your budget and bank account.