Study finds newborns with mothers vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to be hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health experts are urging expectant mothers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a new study from the CDC shows it can help newborn babies as well.

Researchers found that mothers are able to pass along protection from the vaccine against the virus to their baby, in turn keeping them safe and healthy for several months.

The study focused on 376 newborns who had vaccinated and unvaccinated mothers.

176 babies that were hospitalized with COVID and 84 percent had mothers who were unvaccinated. The results were similar for newborns with COVID in the ICU. 88 percent had unvaccinated mothers.

While the study found that getting vaccinated during pregnancy significantly decreased risks for babies, there's still more research needed on when in a pregnancy is the ideal time to get vaccinated.

“They’re not only protecting themselves, from a lot of complications of pregnancy including preterm delivery and higher severity of illness but they’re protecting their unborn children," said pediatrician Dr. Christina Canody.

The study did not take into account mothers who may have previously tested positive for COVID-19.