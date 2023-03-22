Study finds women in workforce are leaving senior-level positions at concerning rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new trend in the workforce is finding that women in senior-level positions are stepping down at a rate higher than ever. A recent study found they're leaving for better work environments.

It's putting positive pressure on the system according to experts and really pushing companies to take action.

It comes as women are already underrepresented in senior leadership roles. The study shows women are more likely to face microaggressions over men which include being talked over, interrupted and not being recognized for their expertise.

That's causing them to look for more equitable, supportive and inclusive workplaces.

Research shows it's happening at a concerning rate and that for every woman promoted to senior leadership, two are choosing to leave.

While many are focusing on getting to a better opportunity, it's causing others to reduce hours or leave the workforce altogether.