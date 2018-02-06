Study: McDonald's French Fry Oil Could Help Cure Baldness

The key to curing baldness could be found in the grease in which McDonald's cooks its french fries, according to a new study.

Japanese researchers used a chemical found in fryer grease to grow hair follicles that grew when they were transplanted into mice.

At this point, they haven't tried the experiment on humans but they're hopeful it will work.

Just to be clear, scientists used the chemical to grow the follicle in a lab first. So unfortunately, bingeing on french fries won't bring your hair back.