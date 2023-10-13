Study says breast cancer in younger women are increasing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors are paying close attention to a new trend of younger people being diagnosed.

A study published in the medical journal Jama Network Open found that breast cancer had the highest increase in cases for people in their 20s and 30s.

It looked at cancer cases between 2010 and 2019 and found that cancers overall increased nearly 20 percent for people aged 30 to 39 and about five percent for 20 to 29-year-olds.

With the high increase in breast cancer cases particularly, doctors said people should not wait to get checked.

"Really women should not wait till the age of 40 to have that first discussion about breast cancer risk with their physicians. Women should really be asking these questions and talking about their risk at a much younger age," said Dr. Tari King with Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Doctors are starting to recommend having that conversation by the time you are 25.

Doctors said there is data linked to lifestyle and risk of cancer, such as how often you exercise and alcohol use.

It is best for women to do regular self-breast exams and talk to your doctor about how you can reduce your risk.