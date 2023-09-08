Study shows some Middle Tennessee schools could work towards being more equitable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new study by WalletHub finds a number of school districts in Middle Tennessee are considered the least equitable in the state.

The study looked into where school funding is distributed the most fairly basing this off of two metrics: average household income and how much is spent for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

In the top ten most equitable schools in the state, Marshall County School District is the only one in Middle Tennessee that made that list.

As for the bottom ten, that list includes Metro Nashville Public Schools, as well as Wilson County, Franklin Special, and Williamson County school districts.

Researchers said the importance of this study is to make sure students have a level playing field across the district whether they come from an affluent or low-income family. That way those in a low-income family will have a higher graduation rate, be more likely to pursue higher education, and make more in their careers in the future.

WalletHub analysts suggest schools provide access to tutors to help students that may have fallen behind, and make sure kids have nutritious meals while at school.

