'Stuff the Bus' and provide school supplies for students in Rutherford and Cannon counties

36-piece school supply kit is just $9.98
Posted at 5:02 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 06:45:16-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon counties and State Farm are teaming up to help provide school supplies for students in need.

They will be hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event that has two parts. The Collection Intake will be held on Tuesday, August 2, from 8 a.m. to noon and the Sort-a-Thon will be held on Wednesday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Both will be at Hobgood Elementary.

If you'd like to help donate, the following school supplies are in need:

  • Backpacks
  • Crayons (Crayola)
  • Dry Erase Markers
  • Scissors (Fiskars)
  • Glue Sticks (Elmer's)
  • Pencil Boxes
  • #2 Pencils 
  • Colored Pencils
  • Composition Notebooks

Those supplies are collected at the following locations:

  • Anne Hoke & Associations
  • FirstBank
  • Guardian MMA
  • Heritage South Community Credit Union
  • Integrity Eye Care
  • Journeys in Community Living
  • Old Time Pottery
  • Pack Orthodontics
  • Pinnacle Bank
  • Redstone Federal Credit Union
  • Regions Bank
  • Smith-Wright Law
  • The Avenue Murfreesboro
  • United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties
  • Walmart Old Fort Pkwy
  • Wilson Bank
