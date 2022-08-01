'Stuff the Bus' and provide school supplies for students in Rutherford and Cannon counties

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon counties and State Farm are teaming up to help provide school supplies for students in need.

They will be hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event that has two parts. The Collection Intake will be held on Tuesday, August 2, from 8 a.m. to noon and the Sort-a-Thon will be held on Wednesday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Both will be at Hobgood Elementary.

If you'd like to help donate, the following school supplies are in need:

Backpacks

Crayons (Crayola)

Dry Erase Markers

Scissors (Fiskars)

Glue Sticks (Elmer's)

Pencil Boxes

#2 Pencils

Colored Pencils

Composition Notebooks

Those supplies are collected at the following locations: