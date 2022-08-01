'Stuff the Bus' and provide school supplies for students in Rutherford and Cannon counties

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon counties and State Farm are teaming up to help provide school supplies for students in need.
They will be hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event that has two parts. The Collection Intake will be held on Tuesday, August 2, from 8 a.m. to noon and the Sort-a-Thon will be held on Wednesday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Both will be at Hobgood Elementary.
If you'd like to help donate, the following school supplies are in need:
- Backpacks
- Crayons (Crayola)
- Dry Erase Markers
- Scissors (Fiskars)
- Glue Sticks (Elmer's)
- Pencil Boxes
- #2 Pencils
- Colored Pencils
- Composition Notebooks
Those supplies are collected at the following locations:
- Anne Hoke & Associations
- FirstBank
- Guardian MMA
- Heritage South Community Credit Union
- Integrity Eye Care
- Journeys in Community Living
- Old Time Pottery
- Pack Orthodontics
- Pinnacle Bank
- Redstone Federal Credit Union
- Regions Bank
- Smith-Wright Law
- The Avenue Murfreesboro
- United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties
- Walmart Old Fort Pkwy
- Wilson Bank