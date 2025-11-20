Stuff the Truck toy drive launches 7th year to support Metro Police Christmas program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Stuff the Truck toy drive has launched its seventh year of collecting toys for the Metro Police Christmas Charities Baskets Program, with organizers setting their most ambitious goal yet: collecting 2,000 toys during the day of their event for local families.

The annual drive supports Metro Police officers who distribute toys to children they've encountered on calls for service. The program helps officers reach more families throughout the Nashville community during the holiday season.

The drive accepts donations through Sunday, December 14, with new, unwrapped toys accepted at participating locations.

Drop-off Locations:

METRO POLICE PRECINCTS:

West Precinct: 5500 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Frothy Monkey locations in East Nashville (1701 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206), The Nations (1400 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209), and Franklin (315 5th Ave N, Franklin, TN 37064)

MPD Community Outreach Unit: 2771 Old Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

BUSINESS LOCATIONS:

FiftyForward in Donelson: 108 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Belle Meade Children's Center: 121 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205

Books-A-Million locations at 401 S Mt. Juliet Rd. #405 Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 and 172 Indian Lake Blvd Unit 2003B, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Buddy Allen Carpet & Flooring: 5024 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Two Rivers Dental: 76 Belinda Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Boswell's Harley-Davidson locations at 601 Franklin Rd, Nashville, TN 37210 and 2200 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115

Our Savior Lutheran Church: 5110 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220

ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS:

Viridian Condos: 415 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219

Nissan Urban Galleria: 206 McElwood Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Taxology: 1009 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206

Gather Coffee Co.: 2519 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

TennFold Brewery: 2408 Cruzen St Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Cosmetic Dentistry of Nashville: 1812 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212

Vanderbilt Credit Union: 2900 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37235

Riverside Golf Course: 640 E Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138

Artisan Young: 700 7th Ave S Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203

VETERINARY CLINICS:

Crossroads Pets: 707 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208

Elm Hill Veterinary Clinic: 2731 Old Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Nashville Pet Products locations at 900 Murfreesboro Rd, Nashville, TN 37217; 3085 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37221; and 4825 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174

PET-FRIENDLY LOCATIONS: Multiple Nashville Pet Products locations and other businesses are accepting pet items alongside toys.

Lending Hands Mortgage in Madison serves as one of the donation sites where community members can drop off new toys. The drive aims to fill trucks with donations that will directly benefit local families identified by Metro Police officers.

Organizers are seeking a variety of toys suitable for children of all ages. The community-driven effort relies on local residents and businesses to contribute new toys that will be distributed through the Metro Police Christmas Charities Baskets Program.

The Stuff the Truck initiative represents a partnership between local businesses and law enforcement to ensure children in need receive gifts during the holiday season.

Each year, the community has rallied to support the cause, with this year's 2,000-toy goal representing the largest target in the drive's history. The Stuff The Truck Event is December 5th at The Cowan inside of Top Golf.

The Stuff The Truck Event is December 5th at The Cowan inside of Top Golf.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.