Submit your questions for 'Controlling COVID: Ask the Experts TownHall'

WTVF
Ask the Experts Town hall
Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 24, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We were on a path back to normal. Then COVID cases climbing back up, and the Delta variant sending hundreds to the hospital, including children.

Doctors say the best way to stop the spread – and save lives - is to get vaccinated.

But that’s not happening. Just 40% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.

With so much misinformation out there – it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not. But now is your chance to ask the experts.

The City of Nashville and all four television stations in town are partnering for a town hall to answer your questions. We’ll talk about vaccine safety, side effects and how to talk to family and friends about the shot.

Send your questions to townhall@newschannel5.com and tune in to Controlling COVID – Ask the Experts next Wednesday, September 1 at 4 p.m.

