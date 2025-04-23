Substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication at Sigel Middle School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities said a substitute teacher was charged with public intoxication Wednesday after Siegel Middle School officials raised concerns about the woman.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Deborah Gentry was charged after being believed to be under the influence of prescription medicine.
SRO Sgt. Irvin Turner said none of the students were in danger. Gentry was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
Rutherford County Schools notified parents of the situation.
