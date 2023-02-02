Suicide and crisis lifeline call center provides lifesaving resources to all ages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three digits are providing life-saving resources every second of every day. That's the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that launched in July replacing the former ten-digit number,

Just in Tennessee alone, 21,000 calls were made to the lifeline in the last six months of 2022. When people call in, there is a high chance they'll be connected with a call center in their region.

Kelly Bombardiere, the director of the Centerstone Crisis Call Center, said her team of 50 has seen a lot of people just reaching out to see what these resources look like. Being able to have an expanded staff is thanks to $3 million in federal funding Tennessee received, which has allowed centers to handle the influx of calls. The state support also allows them to follow up with callers that may need additional help.

“We just want to create a safe space that’s nonjudgemental for you to be able to express how you’re feeling and to feel heard in that. And for you to hear that it’s valid for you to feel that way," said Bombardiere.

She said since the number launched, there’s also been more than 42,000 chat and text interactions. Creating a safe place to talk is a priority and whether someone chats online, texts or calls, they’re going to get the same resources and treatment.

Bombardiere said her team saw an increase in kids reaching out when the new school year began. Many were facing a lot of worries and anxieties about being back in person in school. She said the chat and text option came in handy in those cases.

Whether someone just needs a few minutes to vent or a more serious response if they’re contemplating suicide, they can remain anonymous. It’s all about getting you the help you need.

“When you think about phone calls, when was the last time you called someone versus shooting them a text. I think it’s more comfortable especially if you’ve never used the service and don't know what to expect," said Bombardiere. "You don’t have to give information if you don’t want to, your voice doesn’t give away anything about you. You can be whoever you want but get the support you’re needing.”