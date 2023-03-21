'Suicide Squad' from Nashville admits to trafficking drugs worth over $1.6M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people from Nashville are in prison after trying to import drugs from Mexico into the U.S. It's estimated they had been working to smuggle in more than $1.6 million worth of drugs.

A release from the U-S Attorney's Office in Southern District of Texas noted the three involved were Elias Herrera, Liz Jomayra Diaz-Colon and Jonathan Guemez. The arrest happened in 2021 and the three were all sentenced this week.

The group referred to themselves as the 'Suicide Squad' and officials said they communicated through the texting app WhatsApp.

It started in 2021 when the group began working with Mexican drug traffickers. By August of that year, Diaz-Colon was busted with ten pounds of heroin in her car battery at a Border Patrol checkpoint. The next day Herrera was arrested with the same amount of fentanyl in his car battery. On a separate occasion, Guemez was arrested with nine pounds of heroin in his car.

The group now is facing three to seven-year sentences in federal prison.