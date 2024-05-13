'Sullivan Strong': Community continues to pray for 10-year-old caught in storm drain

CHRISTIANA, Tenn (WTVF) — Just days after last week's storms, Rutherford County residents are continuing to rally around 10-year-old Asher Sullivan, who is battling for his life after being caught in a storm drain. Despite the challenging prognosis, the community remains steadfast in their hope and support for the Sullivan family.

The storms from last week knocked down trees and fences in this Christiana neighborhood, but the true tragedy unfolded when young Asher found himself trapped in a storm drain.

Neighbor Cindy Wilmon said she was shock something like this would happen.

"We were devastated, my husband was down with the firefighters and everything and came back addressed what had happened,” said Wilmon. “We were just in shock, so we just couldn’t believe it.”

Asher, son of Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, the Rutherford County director of schools, was swept under the neighborhood streets during Wednesday night's severe weather.

Wilmon says she understands the pain of watching a child fight to survive.

“I have lost a child, a child who had a chronic illness nothing this traumatic and it’s just a blessing all the support that the family has, I can say that to you.”

Dr. Sullivan has been transparent in sharing updates on Asher's condition. While there were moments of hope, a recent social media post from Dr. Sullivan indicated that the worst-case scenarios had materialized. Scans revealed severe damage to Asher's brain, with recovery appearing increasingly unlikely. The family now clings to the hope of a miraculous turnaround.

The community has responded with an outpouring of prayers and support. Neighbors are united in their plea for a miracle, with Wilmon stating, "We’re praying for a miracle... There’s such a huge bond with the neighborhood here and we’re just hoping for a miracle today."

Messages of hope are chalked on driveways in the neighborhood, and prayers are lifted continuously for Asher and his family.

Dr. Sullivan and his wife face the difficult decisions in the days ahead, decisions that no parent should ever have to make.

In a poignant display of solidarity, students and staff members at Rutherford County Schools wore blue and green – Asher's favorite colors – as a tangible symbol of support.