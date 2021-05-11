Summer concerts returning to Crocket Park in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentwood's summer concert series will be returning this year after canceling the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

In its 32nd year, the concerts will now begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m., with an exception of the Red, White and Boom Celebration on July Fourth - which will begin at 7 p.m. and feature fireworks at 9 p.m. Masks will not be required at the concerts.

The city's Fourth of July event will feature a different band on stage this year. Tim Akers and the Smoking Section will perform in place of the Kadillacs, who performed at the event every year since 1987.

As a studio session player, Akers has recorded with Kid Rock, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Megadeth, Michael Bolton, Rascal Flatts, SHeDAISY, Jewel, LeAnn Rimes, Trace Adkins, Glen Campbell, Barry Manilow and Joss Stone.

The 2021 series lineup includes the Bicho Brothers on June 6, Six Wire on June 20, and Rubiks Groove on July 25.

For details on food trucks that will be in attendance at the concerts, click here.