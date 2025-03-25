Summer feeding program for kids in poverty gets $3 million in Gov's amended budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new line item in Gov. Bill Lee's budget would give $3 million to a summer feeding program meant to help children in poverty.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture previously funded the program in conjunction with other community partners known as sponsors.

With the President Donald Trump administration's tumultuous time with grants, it's not clear how much the program will receive from the federal government. Between Lee's first budget book and the amendment, it doesn't appear the Summer Food Service Program was a previous line item under the Department of Human Services.

The Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to kids in low-income areas while students are out of school. Nearly 50 years ago, Congress started the program for kids 18 years and younger.

If you want to help

If you are interested in serving as an SFSP sponsor, site, or volunteer, request access to the online application by emailing TNSFSP.DHS@tn.gov.

The annual deadline date for submitting applications from new sponsors is 45 days prior to the proposed beginning of meal service, and no later than May 1.

If you need help

For more information regarding the Summer Food Service Program, please contact us at 615-313-4749 (main line) or TNSFSP.DHS@tn.gov (main email address)

