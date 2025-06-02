Summer food sites open across Middle Tennessee for kids in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several counties in Middle Tennessee are offering up free meals to students who need them this summer.

Here are the counties with open sites and where families can find food.

WTVF

Summer meals will be available on the following days: May 28 through May 31, June 3 through June 6, June 10 through 13, June 17, June 18, June 20 and June 21.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until noon.

Meals will be served at



Cascade Elementary

Community Elementary

Eakin, East Side

Learning Way

Liberty School

Southside

Thomas Magnet

Harris Middle

WTVF

Bright Futures Benton will be hosting a food event each week this summer at Bright Futures Clothing Closet and Pantry at 207 W. Conway Street.

This will happen between June 4 and July 30 every Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Each child will receive seven days worth of breakfast, dinner, snacks and food cups.

WTVF

TNKids Nutrition will provide food boxes every Thursday between now and July 31 for kids in Cannon County.

Boxes will have shelf-stable and frozen items — enough food for seven breakfasts and seven lunches.

If you are at a stop and the truck has not arrived by the end time, please call 615-973-7050.



Auburntown Church of Christ | 15 West Main St., Auburntown | 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Gassaway Road/Gassaway Main Street | 10110 Gassaway Road, Liberty | 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m.

Elkins Church of Christ | 67 Lincoln Lane, Woodbury | 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Smith's Truck Salvage | 3548 Jim Cummings Highway, Woodbury | 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunny Slope Baptist Church | 164 Sunny Slope Road, Woodbury | 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

New Hope Church of Christ | 4296 Murfreesboro Road, Readyville | 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WTVF

Grab and go lunches will be given out to Cheatham County students on the following dates:



June 17, 4 to 6 p.m.

June 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

July 8, 4 to 6 p.m.

July 15, 4 to 6 p.m.

The food will be distributed at the following locations:



24 Church, 1502 Substation Rd., Pleasant View

Ashland City Elementary School, 104 Elizabeth St., Ashland City

Cheap Hill Church of Christ, 2840 Highway 12 North, Chapmansboro

Each Tuesday, The Ark, 710 Highway 70 in Pegram, will give out lunches during their regular pantry hours from noon to 4 p.m.

WTVF

Manchester

Those needing meals for their children can go to the front parking lot of Coffee County Middle School at 3063 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.

Summer meal packs — which will include seven days worth of breakfast and lunches — are available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.:



June 6

June 13

June 20

June 27

July 3

July 11

July 18

Tullahoma

Tullahoma City Schools feeding program runs from now until July 23.

The Starvation Salvation Station (S3, green food truck) will operate on Mondays with three-day meal bags and Wednesdays with four-day meal bags. For those who cannot make the S3 food truck on its route, two drive-thru locations will be set up on Mondays in June. These drive-thrus will allow a pickup of a week’s worth of meals and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each site will have 200 bags, and once they are gone, they will be finished for the day.

These drive-thrus will be open on 11 a.m. until 1 p.m from:



June 2

June 9

June 16

June 23

At Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, pick up will be at the gym door, and at East Middle School, pick up will be behind the school building.

Parents and guardians can choose either the drive-thru or the S3 food truck to pick up their children’s meal bags, but not both locations. Each child is only allowed seven days of meals per week.

The Starvation Station (S2) will deliver premade and packaged meals to school-related summer programs, daycares, and other community camps.

The final day of the summer meal program will be on Wednesday, July 23. Routes will be altered each week due to various activities occurring in the city. The TCS Nutrition Department will update its weekly schedules on its Facebook Page, Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department, every Sunday evening with dates and times for the upcoming week.

WTVF

Two Metro Nashville Public Schools are feeding sites this summer for kids in Nashville.

The program is free to children under 18, regardless of whether or not they attend Metro Schools. Adults aged 19 and over can receive meals at a reduced cost of $3.75. There are no income requirements or registration.

J.E. Moss Elementary School from June 3 to July 12

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

4701 Bowfield Dr.

Antioch

Gra Mar Middle School from June 10 to July 3

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

575 Joyce Ln.

Nashville

The YMCA also has three locations available for food pickup.



Cumberland Elementary | 4247 Cato Rd., Nashville | Mondays from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

KIPP Ewing Park | 3410 Knight Drive, Whites Creek | Mondays from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Millersville Community Center | 1181 Louisville Hwy, Goodletsville | Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.



WTVF

The summer feeding program will run through June from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those dates are:



June 4

June 6

June 11

June 13

June 18

June 20

June 25

June 27

Locations:



South Fentress Elementary

York Elementary

WTVF

Grab-and-go meals will be offered this summer through the South Cumberland Meal Program

Kids ages 2 to 18 qualify for the meals, which are first come, first serve.

The meals are served from June 2 until July 26. There is no service July 4 to July 7.

Mondays (July only)

Sewanee CAC | 216 University Avenue, Sewanee | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays

Trinity Episcopal Church | 213 1st Ave. NW., Winchester | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fridays

Sherwood/Crow Creek Community Center | 10225 Sherwood Rd., Sherwood | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WTVF

Grab-and-go meals will be offered this summer through the South Cumberland Meal Program

Kids ages 2 to 18 qualify for the meals, which are first come, first serve.

The meals are served from June 2 until July 26. There is no service July 4 to July 7.

Mondays

Beersheba Springs Medical Center | 19592 Tennessee 56, Beersheba Springs | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays

Rise up Grundy |2220 Main St., Palmer | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays

Coalmont Elementary (UT Extension) | 7672 Tennessee 56, Coalmont | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fridays

Grundy Safe Communities Coalition | 14399 Highway 41, Tracy City | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays

Altamont Public Library | 1433 Main St., Altamont | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WTVF

Hickman County Schools will partner with TNKids Nutrition to help feed all children under age 19 in our communities over the summer.They do not have to be enrolled in school, and there are no eligibility requirements other than age.

TNKids Nutrition will deliver food boxes to the listed locations at the estimated time.

Deliveries will be every Tuesday during the summer from now until July 29. Parents or guardians may pick up the boxes, and the child does not have to be present.

A picture ID is required for the person picking up the food.



Missionary Ridge Baptist Church | 10296 Missionary Ridge Rd., Bon Aqua | 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hidden Valley Lake Clubhouse | 2408 Sparrow Dr., Nunnelly | 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pinewood Church of Christ | 4760 Highway 48, Nunnelly | 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Nunnelly Church of Christ | 1106 Highway 230, Nunnelly | 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Duck River Park | 142 North Central Ave., Centerville | 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Bernard Community Center | 113 Bernard Ave., Centerville | 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

East Hickman Community Center | 5387 Highway 100, Lyles | 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

East Hickman High School | 7700 Highway 7, Lyles | 2:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WTVF

The Summer Food Service will help feed kids in need in Humphreys County this summer.

Kids under 18 are eligible for the program, which is on Thursdays from June 5 until July 31.

Salter's Chapel AME Church | 231 E. Richland Ave., Waverly | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For questions, call 931-622-9332 and leave a message.

WTVF

Grab-and-go meals — with seven breakfasts and seven lunches — will happen around Lawrence County this summer through the school district.

Children 18 and younger qualify for the program, regardless of where they live or attend school.

The program runs from now until June 19 every Thursday.

Pick up locations:



Lawrence County High School

South Lawrence Elementary School

Summertown Elementary School

Sign up each week on lcss.us.

WTVF

Lewis County Schools Food Service Department will serve free meals this June.

This will happen at the Lewis County Elementary Cafeteria at 307 South Oak.

The program is now until June 27.

Meals can be picked up for any kids 18 and younger from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Questions? Call the School Food Service Department at 931-796-3483.

WTVF

Lincoln County Schools are serving free meals at five schools this summer until June 23.

The meals will be served Monday through Thursday. They are available to kids under 18.

Meals must be consumed in their entirety, and they may not be picked up to go.



Blanche | breakfast at 7:15 a.m. until 7:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Flintville | breakfast at 7:30 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Highland Rim | breakfast at 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

South Lincoln | breakfast at 7:30 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Lincoln County High School | breakfast at 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WTVF

The Macon County School District will host meal pick-ups from now until July 11.

This is available for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

There is no food service on July 4.



Westside Elementary School parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Macon County Junior High parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Red Boiling Springs Elementary School parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Questions? Contact Tina Mungle at 615-688-9587.

WTVF

Meals To Go, with the help of Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee, will offer meal packs once a week.

This will run from June 2 until July 14.



Marshall Coounty Memorial Library |310 Old Farmington Rd., Lewisburg | Mondays from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.



WTVF

Maury County Public Schools is offering free summer meals — breakfast and lunch — to students 18 and under.

This will happen Monday thru Thursday, from June 2 until June 30.

Adults can purchase meals as well (breakfast $3.50, lunch $5.00). Exact change is required.

Locations:



Spring Hill High School

Mt. Pleasant Middle School School of the Visual & Performing Arts

Columbia Central High School

Please call Maury County Nutrition at 931-388-8403 Ext. 8131, 8135, or 8136 with questions.

Text 877-877 for meal times.

WTVF

From now until Aug. 2, the YMCA will provide free meals for kids in seven-day meal packs at several different locations.

Kids must be under 18.



City of David Christian Center | 1970 Woodlawn Rd., Clarksville | Tuesdays at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Cumberland Heights Elementary School | 2093 Ussery Road South, Clarksville | Tuesdays at 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Woodlawn Elementary School | 2250 Woodlawn Rd., Woodlawn | Wednesdays at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Northeast Elementary School | 3705 Trenton Rd., Clarksville | Fridays at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.



Other churches and organizations in the community have also stepped up for these locations to eat meals.

Deliverance Outreach Temple Church | 395 Jack Miller Blvd., Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from June 2 to Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Northwest High School | 800 Lafayette Rd., Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from June 10 to July 25 at 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Montgomery Commons | 330 Cunningham Lane, Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from June 2 until Aug. 1 at 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

New Providence Middle School | 146 Cunningham Lane, Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from June 9 until Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Northwood Apartments | 126 West Concord Dr., Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from June 2 until Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Concord Gardent Apartments | 110 W Concord Dr., Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from June 2 until July 25 at 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Kenwood High School | 251 East Pine Mountain Rd., Clarksville | Monday thru Friday from June 10 until July 25 at 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Chapel Street |122 Chapel St., Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from now until July 25 at 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Clarksville Heights Apartments |500 Kraft St., Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from June 2 until July 25 at 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lincolm Homes | 20 Howard St., Clarksville | Monday thru Friday from June 2 until July 25 at 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Greater Faith Temple | 618 9th St., Clarksville | Sunday thru Friday from now until July 27 at 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

New Life Ministries | 30 Crossland Ave., Clarksville | Sunday thru Friday from June 10 until July 25 at 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Forest Street United Methodist Church | 416 Church St., Clarksville | Monday thru Friday from now until Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library | 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville | Monday thru Friday from June 2 until Aug. 1 at 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crossland Place | 441 Kelly Lane, Clarksville |Monday thru Friday from June 2 until July 25 at 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Greenwood Homes | 202 Caldwell Lane, Clarksville | Monday thru Friday from now until July 25 at 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Cumberland Manor | 1121 Riverwood Dr., Clarksville | Monday thru Friday from June 2 to Aug. 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

WTVF

Perry County has three on-site feeding programs this summer.



Linden Middle Summer School | 130 College Ave., Linden |Monday thru Friday from June 2 to June 26 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Linden Elementary Summer School | 331 Brooklyn Ave., Linden | Monday thru Friday from June 2 to June 26 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Non-Congregate Azbil Community Center | 113 Factory St., Linden | Wednesdays from now until July 30 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Perry County also has one meal pick-up site.



Perry County Food Bank Plus | 111 Brooklyn Ave., Linden | Tuesdays from now until July 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WTVF

Putnam County School Nutrition will offer seven days of breakfast and lunch to children who are 18 years of age and younger and not enrolled in the summer learning camp.

Parents are asked to complete one form for each child. Although pre-registration is not required, it will help Putnam County Schools ensure they prepare enough boxes. If they run out, they will have to close for that day.

You can register by tapping this link.

At meal pick-up locations, children will need to be present, and their name and date of birth will be required.



Cookeville High School and Prescott South | June 3, June 10, June 17, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monterey High School | June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Upperman High School | June 5, June 12, June 19, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WTVF

The YMCA will provide free meals for kids in seven-day meal packs at several different locations.

Millersville Community Center | 1181 Louisville Hwy, Goodlettsville | Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bethel Baptist Church | 7022 Bethel Road, Greenbrier | Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Robertson County Family YMCA | 3332 Tom Austin Hwy, Springfield|Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WTVF

The Rutherford County Schools Summer Meal program starts on June 4th, 2025, at all locations listed below. Any child under age 18 can participate. There will be no meal service June 19, July 3, and July 4.

The sites will be open Monday through Friday at the participating locations below. They are open June 4 until July 25.

Curbside meals will only be offered at:



Lascassas Elementary School

Rockvale Elementary School

Whitworth Buchanan Middle School

Breakfast times at these sites are 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch is 11 a.m.m to 12:30 p.m.

Dine-in meals are offered at these sites:



Linebaugh Library | June 4 until July 18

Smyrna Library | June 4 until July 25

WTVF

This summer, the Church of the First Born will have a backpack program.



June 14 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 26 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 12 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 24 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WTVF

The Summer Feeding Program starts next week. Meals will be available June 2 until June 25 at the following pickup locations:



UCHRA Headstart

Greenbriar Apartments

Bethlehem Church of Christ

Cedar Grove Community Center

Van Buren County High School

Based on participation, they may also offer Thursday pickups in July from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at VBHS.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me newsroom@newschannel5.com.