Summer heat causes soda cans to burst on Southwest flights

This summer's intense heat has been causing problems for airlines. In some areas it's been so hot, cans of carbonated soda have burst after being loaded onto some Southwest flights.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This summer's intense heat has been causing problems for airlines. In some areas it's been so hot, cans of carbonated soda have burst after being loaded onto some Southwest flights.

The airline said they've received several reports of cans bursting. Up to 20 employees getting hurt, typically with cuts to their hands.

Southwest is making changes to loading procedures by hoping to keep the products from sitting on hot tarmacs for too long. The airline also said they'll track temperatures and remind workers to not open cans they feel warm or have any apparent defects.

The changes are being implemented at some of the hotter locations like in Texas, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.

Southwest had issues with bursting cans last year, but they're putting more focus on making change because of how many times it's happened this year.

