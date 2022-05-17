Summer sizzle returns to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday brought some welcome relief from the oppressive heat and humidity, but the relief won't last long. Heat and humidity will be on the rise starting Tuesday, and we'll be back in that summer-like soup by Wednesday.

With heat and moisture building back into the area, it begs the question — when will storms return? Wednesday afternoon will bring a risk for scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty wind and small hail the main concern. The highest threat for severe storms will be along and north of I-40.

WTVF

The next chance for storms comes this weekend with scattered storms starting Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight into Sunday.