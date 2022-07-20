Summer Wells' father releases letter to potential 'kidnappers'

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer Wells' father has released a letter written directly to his daughter and potential captors. It's been more than a year since she disappeared from her East Tennessee home at the age of 5.

Don Wells wrote in the letter that he is certain that someone kidnapped his daughter. He asks for Summer to be turned into authorities and begs potential captors to do the right thing.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Summer Wells

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the lead agency on the case, has repeatedly reported there is no evidence to support the family’s claim of kidnapping.

The letter further alleges that the family’s lives have been ruined. Don claims he was fired from his job of 13 years and Candus Bly, Summer’s mother, is unable to find employment.

The letter comes from the Hawkins County Jail. Wells was arrested on October 30 for driving under the influence, marking his first DUI. But since the arrest violated previous probation, he is currently serving the remainder of his sentence. He is expected to be released in the coming months.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.