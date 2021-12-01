Summer Wells: Investigators renew search efforts in wooded area near missing 5-year-old's home

BEECH CREEK, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators renewed ground search efforts in the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells this week.

Crews were out on Tuesday for the first time in months, searching the heavily-wooded area around Summer's home in Beech Creek.

Initially, investigators considered the possibility Summer had just wandered away from her home this past June, and perhaps something happened to her in the woods.

However, there has been no indication so far that anything has been found.

On Wednesday Dozens of officers on foot will continue the grid search hoping to find any trace of the child. Twelve agencies, including two K-9 teams, are assisting in the search. Additionally, crews took to the air to search for potential points of interest.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crews continued search efforts for missing Summer Wells on November 30, 2021.

This area has been searched before, but that was back in June and July when the overgrowth slowed the effort. Now, with the change of season, it's all died down, making the landscape and terrain more viable.

Her mother told investigators she was last seen on June 15 at their home on Ben Hill Road. The home and property around it have been searched multiple times. Dive teams were brought in to search the waterways in the area.

The FBI and Hawkins County Sheriff's Office are involved in the investigation.

Authorities continue to take tips on Summer Wells' disappearance at 1-800-TBI-FIND. The reward in this case is now close to $60,000.