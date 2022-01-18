Summer Wells: Reward for information on 5-year-old's disappearance increased to $73,705.90

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A reward for information on the disappearance of Summer Wells continues to grow.

The 5-year-old was last seen outside her home in Hawkins County last summer. Her family told investigators on June 15, 2021, that she went inside their home after playing outside and was never seen again. An Amber Alert was issued the following day.

In December, investigators renewed the ground search for the young girl. They returned to the heavily-wooded area around Summer's home in the Beech Creek community. The home and property around it have been searched multiple times.

As of January 17, $73,705,90 is being offered for credible leads or tips on her disappearance. According to the Church Hill Rescue Squad, a group working with local, state and federal agencies in the search, the money comes from two large donations of $25,000 and $10,000, and community contributions.

The Summer Wells Reward Fund has also been extended until June 15, 2022.

Authorities continue to take tips on Summer's disappearance at 1-800-TBI-FIND.