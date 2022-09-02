Summer's end brings about thunderstorms for Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The unofficial end to summer is upon us.

Unfortunately, a rather unsettled weather pattern looks to move in for our holiday weekend. Showers and storms will be the most widespread in the afternoon hours, but spotty showers and storms will also be possible in the morning and overnight time frame.

WTVF

This unsettled pattern will continue into Labor Day with the most widespread activity expected in the afternoon.

WTVF

Through the holiday weekend, 1"-3" of rain is expected with localized areas seeing as much as 3"-5." Widespread severe weather is not expected but lightning will be a concern for any outdoor activities. Localized flooding where the heaviest downpours occur is also possible.

WTVF

Labor Day will bring more of the same with unsettled conditions expected throughout the day.