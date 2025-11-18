Sumner County approves $650,000 funding boost for volunteer fire departments

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteer fire departments across Sumner County received a major financial lifeline Monday night when county commissioners voted to distribute $650,000 among the departments struggling with rising costs and equipment needs.

The funding will provide each volunteer fire station with an additional $50,000 to help cover critical expenses that have forced some departments to turn to GoFundMe campaigns to raise funds.

"My house had a chimney fire and they were there within minutes," one community member told commissioners during the meeting, highlighting the vital role these volunteers play in protecting their neighborhoods.

Fire Chief Chris Edgerton said inflation has significantly impacted volunteer departments, with prices for crucial gear doubling in some cases. The financial strain has made it increasingly difficult for volunteers to protect their communities.

"That's one of the biggest things that collectively amongst all of your agencies is the need for new fire apparatus," Edgerton said.

"So that's why this money's crucial because it's going directly to the equipment that's going to go onto the street and protect the people," he said.

The decision came after community members showed up to support the first responders who serve their neighborhoods. While the vote sparked some debate among commissioners, it ultimately passed with majority support.

Edgerton said the funding represents more than financial relief — it's potentially life-saving for the communities these volunteers serve. For many firefighters, volunteering is about protecting their neighbors, but rising operational costs have created significant challenges.

The volunteer firefighters hope this funding marks the beginning of ongoing collaboration with county commissioners to develop long-term solutions that will ensure they can continue serving their communities for years to come.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com