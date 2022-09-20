Sumner County charter school sparks questions over Founders Classical Academy

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A charter school group is pushing hard to be the first to open in Sumner County after two initial "no" votes from the local school board.

Founders Classical Academy of Hendersonville is appealing the board's denial to the state charter commission. The school hopes to open in the fall of 2024 in Hendersonville or Gallatin.

Charter schools have brought up a dredge of questions from parents this school year, with Hillsdale schools also being rejected by local school boards after its leadership dubbed Tennessee educators "dumb." Hillsdale charters were lauded by the Tennessee governor in his annual address, but Founders Classical Academy of Hendersonville isn't connected to Hillsdale's efforts any longer. The two entities parted ways a year ago.

A public hearing happened Tuesday in the boardroom of Sumner County Schools as part of the appeals process for Founders Classical Academy of Hendersonville.

State law requires a school district that receives a charter school application to form a Charter School Authorizer Committee. That committee determines whether an applicant meets the standards set out in the Tennessee Charter School Application Scoring criteria.

"Our elected accountable school board unanimously said no because we said no," said Wes Duenkel, a parent. "It’s obvious I’m angry about this idea, that’s because I’ve been working to improve education for Sumner County for 10 years."

Duenkel is a Sumner County parent who says this charter school has no place in the county.

He joined others who felt this way.

Board members argued the school doesn't have a space and is not prepared to support students with disabilities students.

But some parents and supporters — like Safeguard Our Schools — believe a classical option is what's needed in area.

"The reason we started Safeguard our Schools was because many parents are very upset with the public schools, and the curriculum that they're teaching and how they're teaching it," said Joanna Daniels, with Safeguard Our Schools.

Founders has been around for a decade, with more than 20 existing Founders Classical Academies across other states.

"The reason we started Safeguard our Schools was that many parents are very upset with the public schools, and the curriculum that they're teaching and how they're teaching it," Daniels said.

Founders Classical representatives said it's offering a free choice to parents, saying taxpayer funds will not pay for the school.

It's a price some parents like Duenkel said he's not buying.

"I’m angry that instead of properly supporting public education in Sumner County the state’s answer is a charter school."

The commission will continue to accept written public comments until one week after today's public hearing.

Public comment for this hearing will not be accepted after 1 p.m. Sept. 27.

