Sumner County commissioner suggests renaming stretch of road 'Charlie Kirk Way'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After Charlie Kirk's death, Sumner County passed a resolution to honor the activist on his birthday.

That's also when Jeremy Mansfield, the Sumner County Commissioner said it could be a good idea to rename a street in his honor. He offered up the road that cuts through the Liberty Creek campus - but the school wasn't enthusiastic.

"While they didn't want their road renamed because of their school pride, the Wolfpack Way, which I totally understand, they were mostly all in support of renaming another road in Sumner County," said Mansfield.

Mansfield says he's no longer pursuing that route, but he would be in favor of a "Charlie Kirk Way" somewhere else.

"Again feedback has been citizens do want this to happen, just not at the suggested location that I put," said Mansfield. "They want it somewhere else. And so if we find another suitable location, I'd be glad to suggest it again and see how the commission and community responds."

He mentioned negative feedback he's received as well - through calls and emails. Some strong opinions on both sides here. Looking forward, this idea would have to get traction in a committee by way of a formal proposal or request to move forward.