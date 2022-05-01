Sumner County crash leaves one dead

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in the deadly crash in Sumner County on Saturday.

55-year-old Tony Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene after being ejected from the passenger seat.

THP reports the driver, 20-year-old Samson Mitchell, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy 25 when he ran off the right side of the roadway. The report says he struck a ditch, rolled multiple times, and landed upright facing eastbound.

Samson Mitchell was also injured injured in the crash. THP says charges are pending.