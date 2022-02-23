Sumner County dress drive aims to help teens prepare for prom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Laura Gregory's living room you will find bags of prom dresses.

She is collecting gently used dresses to make sure every girl in Sumner County has the prom experience of a lifetime.

Gregory said she got the idea from a dress drive in another state. From there, she says she couldn't stop thinking about it.

She got her family and friends on board. So far, they have collected several prom dresses.

"We just put it out there and people started flooding our DMs saying, 'We have dresses. We would love to donate,'" said Gregory.

She even contacted the Sumner County Board of Education to see if there was even a need to have a prom dress drive.

"I contacted the Sumner County Board of Education and she told me that 200 kids go to school that are homeless every day," Gregory said. "I was really shocked by that number. And she said that 58 to 60 are high school students."

Before long, Gregory and her sister Madeline Gammon were making social media posts and flyers asking for donations. They say the response has been great.

Laura Gregory

"We ourselves had many things to donate. So once we put it out and then the word of mouth just got around. We just kept getting calls and calls and we've just been able to pick up things. People have been dropping off things at our store and it's just been great to see," said Gammon.

They are taking donations until March 24. Anyone can drop off dresses in Hendersonville at Bloom Designer Finds or Hendersonville Produce.

On March 26, teens will be able to pick out a dress at the Streets of Indian Lake between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.