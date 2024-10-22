Sumner County Health Department turns pink for breast cancer awareness

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Across the country, organizations are advocating for the importance of early detection.

Here in the mid-state, at least one county has found a colorful way to get the word out about some of their health services.

"99% of my staff are in pink of one sort or another today. It's been kind of fun," said Hal Hendricks, County Director for the Sumner County Health Department.

On Monday many workers donned the bright color to raise awareness for breast cancer and medical services available to local people.

"The Tennessee Department of Health has a breast and cervical cancer program for the uninsured and underinsured," Hendricks said.

According to Hendricks, that program offers cancer detection services on a sliding pay scale, that means some don't pay anything for it.

The pop of color is part of the county's Paint The County Pink advocacy effort.

Hendricks said early detection can make a big difference.

"You want to catch it early, it can be treated and prevented," Hendricks said.

It's a message that Sumner County health educator Charlotte Hollis echoes when she's working with the public.

"I tell them how important it is and that the earlier we can get it detected the higher the chance is that they have less symptoms," Hollis said.

Hollis believes wearing pink this time of year will spark people's curiosity and that conversation can lead to getting checked early.

"The bright color causes people to turn their heads and go why is everyone wearing pink today," Hollis said.

