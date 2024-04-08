Sumner County high school student soars to new heights with pilot license

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all remember our first of something.

Most of us remember the first time driving a car, moving away from home, or even flying.

A Sumner County high school senior has earned some bragging rights after recently finishing her first flight. We love to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments from those in our community, which is why we are highlighting that of Addison DeWitt.

Just a couple of years ago, she was out on the open road as a newly licensed driver. You remember those days — you feel like the coolest person on the road. Now — she's topping that.

"I usually sit half in half out of a plane talking to people," DeWitt said while smiling and simultaneously sitting on a big cushy pilot seat with her feet propped on the wing.

My conversation with the 18-year-old is like flying the friendly skies, if the skies were a person. She's welcoming, inviting and doesn't seem to know a stranger.

"She can carry passengers, she can fly herself," said Luke Sweeney, a certified flight instructor at Gallatin Airport.

"I want to be an airline pilot and fly international flights," DeWitt said.

While DeWitt's peers might still be flying high about the freedom that comes with driving, she can one up that with her private pilot certificate. It was an interest sparked in the school's intro to aerospace program.

"With this license, I can go anywhere I could drive, but a lot faster and it looks cooler," she said. "Much better view when you're flying."

Since I couldn't go up in the plane with DeWitt and we weren't able to put a camera inside the aircraft, I asked Sky5 to follow along her path in-flight.

Watch the video player above to see the views of the aircraft in the sky.

DeWitt plans to attend Purdue University to complete a three-year degree in professional flight.