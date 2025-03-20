Sumner County high schoolers build beds for children in need

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — You are never too young to pitch in and help your community. That's the lesson being taught as dozens of high schoolers pulled together for a great purpose Wednesday.

In a crowd was where I met students Simon Cashcraddock and Chris Dunn.

"Oh, Chris? Chris is cool," Simon said pointing to his friend, the two of them working with boards. "He's respectable and hard working, and he's my friend. If anyone's looking for new hires, right there!"

"Thanks Simon," Chris smiled.

"You're welcome!"

Simon. That dude's a pretty good job reference.

The guys are part of the Sumner County high schoolers in construction classes that made up the day's crew.

"I know most of them," Simon said. "Yeah, it's three different schools."

They were from Gallatin High, Westmoreland High, and Simon and Chris's school.

"Beech High School!" Simon said.

The work everyone was doing came with a true impact.

"Thirty of 'em, makin' thirty beds," Simon said over the sounds of hammers and staple guns.

The beds are going to the Sumner County chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit. The group gives beds to families to ensure no child will have to sleep on a floor. Wednesday's event was sponsored by the Hendersonville Evening Rotary.

"It's an amazing feeling knowing everything's gonna work out, and you helped it work out," Simon said.

"He works really hard," Chris said, looking over at Simon. "He puts his all into everything he does."

Chris. Turns out, that dude's a pretty good job reference too. Though, truly, he was feeling proud of everyone out Wednesday, doing work to help someone else.

"I feel kinda good about it 'cause you don't know what they're going through," Chris said.

