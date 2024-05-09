Sumner County Hit Hard By Overnight Flooding

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — The severe storms caused primarily flooding in Sumner County and area creeks and rivers quickly overflowed their banks.

EMA first responders performed more than thirty water rescues overnight. They also report dozens of homes and buildings suffered water damage.

A bride in Beth Page was seriously damaged.

Homeowner Michael Gustafson spent the day repairing a portion of his driveway that washed away.

"This flooding is about as bad as I've seen it in the past ten years," Gustafson said.

But he like many others was relieved to see the high water quickly recede several hours later.

Now the clean-up effort is underway.