Sumner County holds event to educate all staff on school shooting procedures

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School districts in Tennessee continue to come up with new ways to improve school safety one of those was in Sumner County on Friday.

Lt. Vines with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office oversees the SRO program at schools in the county.

"They are doing everything from the response to an active shooter to the medical side of it, how to stop the bleed and ultimately how to defend not only themselves but their students in the event of an active shooter," said Vines.

Sumner County was recognized by the National Association for School Resource Officers as the number one agency in the country for school safety.

"Unfortunately it is the reality and you know the Sheriffs Office along with the school system feel as though it is a conversation that's absolutely needed," said Vines.

The training didn't stop at Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville, educators and staff went back to their school to learn school specific training.

Sumner County Schools also implemented another piece of school safety into their system on Friday.

Katie Brown with Sumner County Schools handles school safety and she said an app is now used in schools to lock down a school faster if there is a potential threat.

"A of right now we do have alert systems they are usually in the front office or they are with an administrator so this will empower anyone in the building to be able to lock down the school from anywhere when they notice danger," said Brown.

