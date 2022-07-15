Sumner County judge died Wednesday at the age of 64

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge in Sumner County has died, Tennessee State Courts announced on Thursday.

General Sessions Judge Mike Carter died on July 13 at the age of 64.

Judge Carter was appointed to the bench seven years ago in 2015 and won re-election in 2016 to a six-year term.

He also served as a police officer in Gallatin and Lubbock, Texas for 15 years before attending law school. He served in private practice from 1997 to 2015 in Sumner County before joining the bench.

He's also credited with playing a pivotal role in the creation of the Sumner County Mental Health Court in 2018.