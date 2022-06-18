Watch
Sumner County man wanted for attempted murder

sumner-sheriff-generic
Sumner County Sheriff's Department
sumner-sheriff-generic
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 10:29:02-04

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is wanted for attempted murder in Sumner County.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office put out a notice on Saturday for 28-year-old Chad Hargrave. Hargrave is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Chad Hargrave

Police say that Hargrave may be driving a silver or gold 2003 Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag 102BBDW.

2003 Toyota Highlander

Anyone with information about Hargrave's location can call in tips to 615-451-3838. Police say that Hargrave is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

