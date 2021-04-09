Watch
Sumner County mask mandate to expire Friday night

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 12:14:35-04

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County’s mask order, which requires face coverings to be worn in public places, will expire Friday at 11:59 p.m.

County Mayor Anthony Holt announced the update Friday, saying he’s “encouraged by the declining number of COVID cases” in the community, as well as the county’s number of vaccinations.

However, Holt said he still “strongly encourages” everyone to continue practicing social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks in places where social distancing isn’t possible.

Masks will still be required in government buildings. Businesses can still require masks to be worn by customers.

The mask mandate had been in effect since Oct. 24, 2020.

