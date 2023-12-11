Sumner County Schools closed on Tuesday, Dec. 12

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County schools will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Officials say no school sustained significant damage and power has been restored to all schools in Sumner County.

However, utility workers are still working to repair utility lines and clear debris in areas of Hendersonville and Gallatin.

"We are concerned about the impact of ongoing work on bus routes and students/employees ability to get to school. We also do not want school traffic to impact utility worker's abilit to complete their efforts," Sumner County Schools said.

Schools will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Bus drivers are asked to use caution when driving through areas with cleanup efforts, and parents are asked to have patience as traffic congestion may impact bus routes and pickup and drop-off times, Sumner County Schools say.