Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.

At this time officials have not released the cause of Bobby's death.

Sumner County Schools and those at Gallatin will continue to grieve with the Transou family over this tragic loss.

"School administration has reached out the family and offered our support to all who knew and cared about Bobby," said Sumner County Schools in a statement. "Grief counselors and extra support staff will be available this week to talk to with any students who may need additional support."