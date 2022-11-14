Watch Now
News

Actions

Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 11:09 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 12:09:18-05

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.

At this time officials have not released the cause of Bobby's death.

Sumner County Schools and those at Gallatin will continue to grieve with the Transou family over this tragic loss.

"School administration has reached out the family and offered our support to all who knew and cared about Bobby," said Sumner County Schools in a statement. "Grief counselors and extra support staff will be available this week to talk to with any students who may need additional support."

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap