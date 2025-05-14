Sumner County Schools program offers free clothing and necessities to students in need

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know so many people right now are trying to make their money stretch as much as possible. For some parents with growing kids, keeping up with their needs can be an extra struggle.

However, if you've got children attending Sumner County Schools and you're hurting financially, a program offering free clothing and other necessities is available for students in the district.

Cathy Graff spends her days surrounded by donated items that are about to be received by students attending Sumner County Schools. Graff is the director of the Sumner County Schools Family Resource Center.

Parents of children who attend Sumner County Schools who are having trouble keeping them clothed and in shoes can ask their school to contact the resource center.

“They can always let the school know what they need, and they'll put a request into us and we'll get it to them,” said Cathy Graff, director of Sumner County Schools Family Resource Center.

Right now, the need may be greater than ever. This year, they received 200 more requests for help than last year.

"Our biggest issue is the cost of housing has gone up so much, our families are being evicted," said Jennifer Chenoweth, a technical clerk with Sumner County Schools Family Resource Center.

Not having proper clothing can create barriers that some may not even think of. Chenoweth recently learned the impact a pair of shoes had on one student.

"He's going outside to play basketball now, and a kid who wasn't active before is going out to do things because he has the proper footwear. And this means so much to me," Chenoweth said.

For Graff, a little help made all the difference when she was a student.

“I was a child in need. The school gave me clothes when I was in 6th grade, so I know what it feels like, and it does matter what you have on. It does. It affects your academics. It affects everything,” Graff said. "Grey corduroy pants. I just will never forget them. They were my favorite pants.”

The Family Resource Center is taking donations in many forms. Click here for more information on the services they provide.

Help is limited to kids in the Sumner County School System.

In addition to offering help right now, the center is planning a major back-to-school shopping event for students in need at the end of July.

If you've got a student enrolled in Sumner Schools and you're looking for help, you can contact your child's school.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.