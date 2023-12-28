Sumner County Schools teacher dies over holiday break traveling to see family

HENDERSONVILLE, TEnn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County Board of Education member announced the death of a teacher in the district after a car wreck in Knoxville.

Allen Lancaster, of District 3, said Jeanette Gutzman after sustaining injuries from a car wreck while visiting family. She was a sixth-grade English teacher T. W. Hunter Middle School and taught for 25 years.

"My condolences and prayers to her family and friends and to the staff that was her extended family at Hunter," Lancaster wrote. "Also, be in prayer for her students, both past and present, whose lives she touched both in the classroom and outside of it. She will be deeply missed by so many."

No arrangements were announced for Gutzman at this time.