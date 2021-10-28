Watch
News

Actions

Sumner County sheriff investigating social media 'rumor' about Portland HS, says there's 'no threat'

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:02:02-04

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating a rumored social media post involving Portland High School but said there’s “no threat at this time.”

Authorities said Thursday morning that there was a “rumor circulating” about a social media threat against "a Portland school.”

The sheriff’s office said it, along with the Portland Police Department, was working to determine the source of that rumor.

“We are still investigating the social media post and there is no threat at this time. It was put out last night and we had four [school resource officers] at the school along with Portland Police Department officers this morning,” the sheriff’s office said.

Portland High School also shared the following message with parents via Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap