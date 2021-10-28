Sumner County sheriff investigating social media 'rumor' about Portland HS, says there's 'no threat'

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating a rumored social media post involving Portland High School but said there’s “no threat at this time.”

Authorities said Thursday morning that there was a “rumor circulating” about a social media threat against "a Portland school.”

The sheriff’s office said it, along with the Portland Police Department, was working to determine the source of that rumor.

“We are still investigating the social media post and there is no threat at this time. It was put out last night and we had four [school resource officers] at the school along with Portland Police Department officers this morning,” the sheriff’s office said.

Portland High School also shared the following message with parents via Facebook.