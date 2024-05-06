Sumner County student hit by car in pickup line, taken by EMS

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County student was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon outside Portland East Middle School and was taken by EMS for treatment.
Jeremy Johnson, Sumner County's Assistant Director of Schools for Communications and Board Relations, says the student was "struck by a vehicle while trying to approach it in our car rider line during dismissal."
The Portland Fire Department, Portland Police Department and Sumner County EMS immediately responded to assist the injured student, who was "conscious, speaking and mobile while being loaded into the ambulance," says Johnson.
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the accident.
Carrie recommends:
Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.
-Carrie Sharp