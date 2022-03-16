Sumner County teacher charged after having alleged relationship with student

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grand jury handed down an indictment that charged a Sumner County teacher and football coach with statutory rape after his alleged involvement with a 17-year-old student.

School officials said Tuesday they received reports in early February at White House High School that Christopher Gunnar Scholato, 26, had an inappropriate and sexual relationship with a student. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office investigated the allegation and found the two had sexual intercourse in December 2021. Scholato was the victim's senior project supervisor at the school.

Additionally, school officials said alleged Scholato asked for nude pictures from the victim and sent unsolicited, sexually explicit pictures of himself.

The indictment also charged him with solicitation of a minor and exploration of a minor by electronic means.

