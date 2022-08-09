Sumner County teacher's aide arrested for statutory rape

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teacher's aide at White House Middle School was arrested today for statutory rape.

Forty-two-year-old Shaundra F. Cartwright engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a male student while working at White House Middle School. He had been 15 years old when the relationship began. Millersville Police reports that sexual acts between the two started two years ago when Cartwright began communicating with the student on Snapchat.

MPD detectives first looked into the case when a concerned family member of the now-17-year-old reached out.

Upon further investigation, police discovered inappropriate sexual acts had taken place between Cartwright and the student approximately 15 times before they were discovered. Detectives with MPD presented this case to the Sumner County Grand Jury in August 2022.

Police said that sealed indictments were returned against Cartwright for statutory rape by an authority figure and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Cartwright was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday at the Sumner County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Millersville Police Detective Division at 615-859-2758.