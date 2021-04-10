Sunset Middle School names Dr. Clarissa Haymon as new head principal

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunset Middle School has named former Nolensville High Assistant Principal Dr. Clarissa Haymon as its new principal.

An educator with over 20 years of experience, Haymon will replace Amy Maffei who is leaving Sunset Middle to lead Nolensville High.

Superintendent Jason Golden had this to say in a press release. "Dr. Haymon is an experienced administrator with a strong understanding of instructional leadership. Her passion for education and her familiarity with the Brentwood and Nolensville communities make her the ideal choice for this role."

She began her career in education as a second-grade teacher in Dyersburg, Tennessee where she also taught fourth, fifth and eighth grade. She eventually moved to Williamson County in 2012. There she worked at Page Middle as an ELA teacher, interventionist and instructional coach before she was named assistant principal in 2016. She moved on to Nolensville High in 2019 where she has served as assistant principal for the past two years.

Dr. Haymon received her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee and her Master’s in Education from Union University. She earned her Doctorate in Administration and Leadership from Walden University.

“I am honored to be named the principal of Sunset Middle School,” she said in a press release.

“The middle school journey is pivotal in nurturing secondary pathways of excellence for all students. The Sunset vision is for learners to think critically, creatively, collaboratively and independently. I look forward to continuing this great work with our students, teachers and parents. It is an honor to join the Sunset team, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to serve this community. Let’s go, Sabers!”

Dr. Haymon will begin her new role on July 1.