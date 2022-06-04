Sunshine and lower humidity for the weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was great to see the sunshine today with lower humidity! Tonight, look for lows in the 50s and low 60s.

This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 80s and lower humidity sticking around! Sunday we will see a few more clouds during the afternoon, however, rain chances should hold off until the work-week.

WTVF

If your family has plans to head to the beach this weekend, we are watching our first potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

If this system does strengthen to a Tropical Storm it will be named "Alex." This system looks to bring heavy rain to southern portions of Florida before moving out to the Atlantic Ocean.