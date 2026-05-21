Super Bowl 64 is coming to Nashville in 2030; city celebrates with free concert on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rain couldn't dampen the excitement as Nashville officially celebrated the news that Super Bowl 64 will kick off in Music City in 2030.

The NFL's announcement means the biggest game in football will be played at the new Nissan Stadium. Fans wasted no time marking the milestone with a free party on Lower Broadway.

Despite weather delays, the show went on — complete with live music from Tim McGraw, fireworks lighting up the skyline, a drone show, and appearances from the Tennessee Titans.

Hundreds packed the streets to cheer, dance, and soak in a moment many felt signaled Nashville's arrival on the national sports stage.

"Big time? Let's welcome you to the big time… If you want to go to the big time, you have to have the Super Bowl," one fan said.

"It's awesome. Who doesn't want to go to the Super Bowl?" another fan said.

City leaders have pushed for years to build the new stadium, arguing it would draw major events and boost tourism. Fans who remember the massive downtown crowds during the 2019 NFL Draft say the Super Bowl will take Nashville's spotlight to an entirely new level.

"I think it's gonna bring a lot of attention to Nashville," one local who was working on Broadway during the Draft said. "That was massive — so I'm excited.

The economic impact is expected to be enormous, with visitors, media, and global attention flocking to the city.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.