'Super Bowl of Meetings' to gather in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will soon play host to the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). It's the organization that often decides which cities will be selected for future conventions.

This gathering is known as the "Super Bowl of Meetings."

Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, and Michelle Mason, President of the ASAE, spoke about why they believe Nashville is consistently such a desired destination.

"I think it took off, really, working on the brand and diversifying that message of, 'yes, we're the home of Country music, but look at all the entertainment that goes on in this city,'" said Spyridon. "And then, groundbreaking of the Music City Center, where we truly offered a world-class facility to capture the demand that we had been building and we have not looked back."

Nashville is a city in which tourism dollars amount to a lot. For starters, those dollars mean jobs. And the people who play a large role in bringing tourists to cities across the country are in the ASAE.

"ASAE really drives a lot of economic value to cities," said Mason. "Historically, pre-COVID, our destination partners would receive about 15 to 18 million in economic impact, immediate economic impact."

At least 4,000 people who book important conventions and meetings are expected to be here later this month, checking out what the city has to offer.

"I hope it starts with our reputation for both hospitality and executing big events because I think we do it really well. Our geographic location is really unrivaled — of destinations, of how accessible that we are," said Spyridon. "And the sizzle that goes with Nashville.

You kinda say Nashville and you automatically think music and fun."