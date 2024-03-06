Watch Now
Super Tuesday election results are in! Open for the latest.

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 20:12:53-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Super Tuesday is here and NewsChannel 5 has you covered! Stay updated with the latest election results below.

Election Results

Results are constantly updated Refresh
Carrie recommends:

Arizona journalist explains voucher outcomes before Tennessee considers the same

I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.

-Carrie Sharp

