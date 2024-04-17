Support a good cause this weekend by voting for Common John Brewing Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to do something fun this week and support a good cause all in the same space? Common John Brewing Company in Manchester is in the National Championship of the Hop Passport Brewsanity!

If they win, the Coffee County Children's Advocacy Center will receive $1,000!

The 2024 March Brewsanity Challenge is a competition to highlight the locations in the Hop Passport! You can vote right here!

Voting is open until Thursday at 11 a.m.