Support your furry friends at this animal shelter fundraiser in July

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to support the furry friends of Williamson County, while also enjoying a dinner, drinks and a silent auction with live and silent bid items?
The sixth annual Friends of Williamson County Animal Center fundraiser is happening July 18, 6:00 p.m., at Sycamore Farms in Arrington. All the proceeds go to supporting the animals and programs at WCAC.
“We have accomplished so much over the years with the help of our neighbors,” FOWCAC President, Edie Lynn Hoback, said. “Thanks to Mars Petcare, all of our supporting partners and the dedication of so many others, our local shelter is a model resource for families and exemplifies what it means to be part of a responsible, pet-friendly community.”
Hoback is encouraging everyone who comes to the event to wear their best animal-themed clothing and accessories.
If you want to purchase tickets, you can do so on their website!
